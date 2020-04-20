Canada prime minister on 'terrible situation'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Canada shooting: PM Trudeau describes 'terrible situation'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his "heart goes out to everyone affected" after a gunman kills at least 16 people in one of the country's worst mass shootings.
-
20 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52352432/canada-shooting-pm-trudeau-describes-terrible-situationRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window