Canada prime minister on 'terrible situation'

Canada shooting: PM Trudeau describes 'terrible situation'

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his "heart goes out to everyone affected" after a gunman kills at least 16 people in one of the country's worst mass shootings.

  • 20 Apr 2020
