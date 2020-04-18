Trump: 'A safe, gradual and phased opening'

Media player
Trump: Some states 'to begin a safe, gradual and phased opening'
Donald Trump has said that a number of states have announced "concrete steps to begin a safe, gradual and phased opening".
It comes after the US president gave guidelines to governors on reopening state economies.
Speaking at the White House on Saturday, he said Texas and Vermont would allow certain businesses to open on Monday with "appropriate social distancing precautions".
However, some state governors have warned against the lifting of restrictions until more testing is available.
18 Apr 2020
