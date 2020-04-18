Trump: Virus lockdown protesters 'very responsible'

Media player
Coronavirus: Lockdown protesters 'responsible' - Trump
At the coronavirus press briefing, President Trump said thatsome governors have been too tough with coronavirus restrictions.
He said protestors in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia have a right to express their views because "they’ve been treated a little bit rough".
18 Apr 2020
