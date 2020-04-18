Trump: Virus lockdown protesters 'very responsible'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Lockdown protesters 'responsible' - Trump

At the coronavirus press briefing, President Trump said thatsome governors have been too tough with coronavirus restrictions.

He said protestors in Michigan, Minnesota and Virginia have a right to express their views because "they’ve been treated a little bit rough".

  • 18 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Cuomo on Trump: 'Don't pass the buck'