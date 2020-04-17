Cuomo on Trump: 'Don't pass the buck'

Video

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says that states need better funding from the federal government to reopen their economies.

He appeared to criticise the Trump administration for failing to "pass the bucks" to ramp up testing in the state, which is part of the three phases towards reopening that the president announced on Thursday.

Governor Cuomo has extended New York's lockdown to 15 May.

The president quickly fired back on Twitter and suggested the governor "spend more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining'."

He added that the federal government has given New York "far more money, help and equipment than any other state, by far, and these great men and women who did the job never hear you say thanks."