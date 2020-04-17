Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: A run through the 'warzone' of New York
BBC Reporter Tom Brook goes for a jog around Central Park, encountering a "huge" mobile morgue, a field hospital and pandemic-weary New Yorkers.
New York is the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in the US.
-
17 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52319184/coronavirus-a-run-through-the-warzone-of-new-yorkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window