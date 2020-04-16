Trump says 'we'll see' about Wuhan lab claims

Video

President Donald Trump has said "we'll see" about unsubstantiated claims that coronavirus originated in a Chinese laboratory.

In a report attributed to multiple unnamed sources, Fox News said the coronavirus was a naturally occurring pathogen that leaked from a Wuhan facility because of lax safety protocols, infecting an intern, who then transmitted it to her boyfriend.

In the president's daily briefing on Wednesday, he was asked by Fox News reporter John Roberts if he could confirm the cable network's exclusive. "Well, I don't want to say that, John, but I will tell you more and more we're hearing the story and we'll see," Mr Trump replied.