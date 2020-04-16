Michigan protesters honk against coronavirus order

Media player
Coronavirus: Michigan protesters defy stay-at-home order
Workers blocked roads, demanding the state reopen after Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended stay-at-home restrictions.
There are 27,000 Covid-19 cases in Michigan, where more than 1,700 have died from the virus.
16 Apr 2020
