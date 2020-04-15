Video

The BBC's Monica Miller explores how 2020's global coronavirus-induced financial crisis compares with the 2008 recession.

The IMF has already said that the world faced the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s and with millions of people out of work since the pandemic started, how will the economy recover?

On Wednesday, it added that the global economy would contract by 3% this year as countries around the world shrink at the fastest pace in decades.

Video by Aakriti Thapar