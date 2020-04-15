Video

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned that current social distancing measures would have been for nothing if the economy opens too early and another Covid-19 outbreak occurs.

He said it would "be damaging to how Canadians feel and to the economy".

In March, more than one million Canadians lost their jobs, driving the unemployment rate up to 7.8% from 2.2%.

There have been over 27,000 confirmed cases in Canada so far.