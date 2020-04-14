Cuomo: 'We don't have a king, we have a president'

Media player
Video
Coronavirus: Cuomo says Trump is not a 'king'
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo challenged President Trump's claim of total authority to reopen the economy on CBS This Morning. He said the president could not force states to reopen, adding "we don't have a king, we have a president".
14 Apr 2020
