Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden for president in video
Former US President Barack Obama has announced his endorsement of Joe Biden for president in a video message.
He said Mr Biden, who was his vice-president, could unify and "heal" a nation struggling through some of its darkest moments.
14 Apr 2020
