Obama endorses Joe Biden for president
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barack Obama endorses Joe Biden for president in video

Former US President Barack Obama has announced his endorsement of Joe Biden for president in a video message.

He said Mr Biden, who was his vice-president, could unify and "heal" a nation struggling through some of its darkest moments.

  • 14 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Sanders endorses Biden for US president