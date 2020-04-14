Trump: We'll reopen borders 'at the right time'

Media player
Coronavirus: We'll reopen borders at the right time - Trump
Donald Trump presided over a bad-tempered news conference at the White House in which he berated the media for criticising his handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
The BBC's Jon Sopel pressed the president on his plans for lifting the lockdown and restarting the economy.
14 Apr 2020
