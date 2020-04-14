Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
President tells reporters he can trump local government
During a briefing at the White House, Donald Trump told reporters that the US president has the right to override any decisions made by local governments.
-
14 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52275939/president-tells-reporters-he-can-trump-local-governmentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window