Sanders endorses Biden for US president
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bernie Sanders endorses Joe Biden for US president

After quitting the race for the White House last week, Bernie Sanders backed Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

The former vice-president told his former rival that his support meant a "great deal". Mr Biden is almost certain to face President Donald Trump in November's election.

  • 13 Apr 2020
Go to next video: 'We can get along because that's America'