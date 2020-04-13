Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: 'I know what it's like to miss an Olympics'
Alyson Ackman is a swimmer and Olympic hopeful for Team Canada. With the Summer Games postponed, the next year of her career is a little up in the air.
Paula Kelly can certainly relate. She was the youngest Canadian swimmer to qualify for the 1980 Moscow Olympics. When they decided to boycott the Games, she missed her opportunity to compete.
The BBC brought the pair together to talk about what it's like to lose your chance due to circumstances beyond your control.
Video by Dan Lytwyn and Shrai Popat
-
13 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52272650/coronavirus-i-know-what-it-s-like-to-miss-an-olympicsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window