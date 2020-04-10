Vice President Pence tells people to stay home for Easter
Video

Mike Pence urges all places of workshop to heed social distancing guidelines in the fight against coronavirus.

Speaking during a taskforce press conference, the vice president, said that even if you celebrated Easter from home with under ten people, you would still be "blessed in so doing".

