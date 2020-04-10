Media player
Vice President Pence tells people to stay home for Easter
Mike Pence urges all places of workshop to heed social distancing guidelines in the fight against coronavirus.
Speaking during a taskforce press conference, the vice president, said that even if you celebrated Easter from home with under ten people, you would still be "blessed in so doing".
10 Apr 2020
