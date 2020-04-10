Media player
Video
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams shows his inhaler
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams showed his inhaler while discussing the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on African Americans.
"I have been carrying around an inhaler in my pocket for 40 years out of fear of having a fatal asthma attack," he said.
10 Apr 2020
