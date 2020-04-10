Drone footage shows mass burials in New York

Media player
Coronavirus: New York mass graves operations ramp up amid virus
Operations in Hart Island, which has been used to hold mass graves for 150 years, has ramped up.
New York state now has more coronavirus cases than any single country, according to latest figures.
10 Apr 2020
