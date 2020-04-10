Astronauts arrive at ISS after long quarantine
Coronavirus: Astronauts arrive at ISS after long quarantine

Two Russian cosmonauts and a US astronaut docked at the space station after their rocket took off from Kazakhstan.

Anatoly Ivanishin, Ivan Vagner and NASA's Chris Cassidy had spent two weeks in quarantine to prepare for the trip.

Chris Cassidy will become Expedition 63 Commander after the current commander returns to Earth on April 17.

