The coronavirus has closed many schools around America for the rest of the school year.
This means seniors missing out on big events, such as their prom and graduation.
But one student in Indiana decided to use his video skills to give graduating seniors the opportunity to share a message with their peers.
Video by Cody Melissa Godwin
13 Apr 2020
