Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Is it too soon for a movie about it?
Corona: Fear is a Virus tells the story of seven people trapped in a lift and the chaos that ensues when one of them starts to cough.
It's thought to be the first film about the disease. Its Canadian director, Mostafa Keshvari, talked to the BBC's Tom Brook.
-
09 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52232382/coronavirus-is-it-too-soon-for-a-movie-about-itRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window