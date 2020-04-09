Is it too soon for a thriller movie about the coronavirus?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Is it too soon for a movie about it?

Corona: Fear is a Virus tells the story of seven people trapped in a lift and the chaos that ensues when one of them starts to cough.

It's thought to be the first film about the disease. Its Canadian director, Mostafa Keshvari, talked to the BBC's Tom Brook.

  • 09 Apr 2020