Trump says WHO 'got it very wrong'
Coronavirus: Trump says WHO 'got it very wrong'

President Donald Trump attacks the World Health Organization's response to the coronavirus, accusing it of having "minimised the threat".

The Trump administration is itself under scrutiny after it decided not to use Covid-19 tests shipped to dozens of countries by the WHO in favour of developing a US kit, which turned out to be faulty.

  • 09 Apr 2020
