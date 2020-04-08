Wisconsin voters 'risk life' in pandemic primary

Video

Wisconsin governor, Tony Evers, wanted to postpone the election and extend the absentee ballot period.

However, the state’s Supreme Court blocked both bids. All other states holding April primaries have either postponed or switched to mail-in ballots.

The state health secretary had warned that in-person voting would "without question, accelerate the transmission of Covid-19."

Wisconsin has a statewide stay-at-home order in place. There are currently 2,578 confirmed cases in the state and 94 deaths.

Many polling stations took a number of protective measures throughout the day, but some voters felt they were being asked to choose between staying safe and voting.