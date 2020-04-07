Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Helping frontline medics with a place to stay
Doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients have to self-isolate away from family between shifts.
To avoid the stresses of looking for accommodation, a social media group set up a way to link medical staff with owners of caravans throughout the United States.
Christy Deike said: "It answered a prayer for me in being able to help in some manner".
-
07 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52208396/coronavirus-helping-frontline-medics-with-a-place-to-stayRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window