Trump says Biden call was 'really wonderful'

Donald Trump says call with Joe Biden was 'really wonderful'
The president said he had a "very friendly conversation" with the former vice president, and possible election challenger, about Covid-19.
President Trump added that he welcomed Joe Biden's opinions on the matter during their 15-minute chat.
07 Apr 2020
