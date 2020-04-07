Trump says Biden call was 'really wonderful'
Donald Trump says call with Joe Biden was 'really wonderful'

The president said he had a "very friendly conversation" with the former vice president, and possible election challenger, about Covid-19.

President Trump added that he welcomed Joe Biden's opinions on the matter during their 15-minute chat.

