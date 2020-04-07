Trump asks drug companies to assist PM's recovery

Video

The president began his daily taskforce briefing by wishing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson well.

Mr Johnson was moved to the intensive care unit of St Thomas' Hospital in London on Monday. President Trump said that he had spoken to leading drug companies to see if there were any viable treatments for the PM's condition.

The president added that Americans were all praying for Mr Johnson's recovery. He characterised the prime minister as "a great friend" who was "resolute".