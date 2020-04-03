'Mistake' to block US medical exports to Canada

Video

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it would be a "mistake" for the US to block medical goods from crossing the border into Canada when Canadian nurses travel into Detroit every day.

Manufacturing giant 3M, which is based in Minnesota, said it had received pressure from the White House to stop sending protective N95 masks to Canada.

On Friday, the American company said it would increase the production of respirators and import more masks into the United States.

3M also warned that other countries could retaliate if they stopped exporting the masks, which would have the opposite effect of what "we and the administration, on behalf of the American people, both seek.”