New York governor's brother: 'We're in a real fight'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's brother Chris Cuomo, who is a CNN presenter and tested positive for coronavirus describes what having the virus has been like for him.

He participated in a video call with the governor during his daily press update and said he was lucky to have his wife looking after him and acknowledged that for those who will have to fight this alone, the guidance to reach out for contacts was sensible.

The broadcaster is spending his quarantine in the basement of his home.

New York is the epicentre of the crisis in the United States with over 1,300 fatalities.