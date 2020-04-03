Media player
‘I just had a baby - now I’m going to the frontline.’
Tre Kwon is a nurse fighting to save lives in New York, the epicenter of the US’ fight against COVID-19. As coronavirus overwhelmed hospitals, she ended her maternity leave early to return to the frontline.
03 Apr 2020
