Trump: 'You can use a scarf'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump suggests scarves as protection against Covid-19
When asked about the scarcity of masks, the US leader advocated using other methods of protection. He said this was to ensure new masks being manufactured could go straight to hospitals.
-
01 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52115735/trump-suggests-scarves-as-protection-against-covid-19Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window