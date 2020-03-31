Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: When 76 strangers sang happy birthday to a neighbour
A woman surprised her fiancé by organising a mass sing-along for his birthday in their apartment building.
Hannah Chung and Jason Shields moved into the block in Los Angeles just weeks before social distancing came into effect.
They have been together for five years but say they stay still like to "keep the excitement alive" while being stuck in their home as coronavirus measures are in place.
-
31 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-52111825/coronavirus-when-76-strangers-sang-happy-birthday-to-a-neighbourRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window