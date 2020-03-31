When 76 strangers sang happy birthday to a neighbour
A woman surprised her fiancé by organising a mass sing-along for his birthday in their apartment building.

Hannah Chung and Jason Shields moved into the block in Los Angeles just weeks before social distancing came into effect.

They have been together for five years but say they stay still like to "keep the excitement alive" while being stuck in their home as coronavirus measures are in place.

