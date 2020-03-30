Trump: More than a million tested for coronavirus
Donald Trump has said that over one million Americans have now been tested for coronavirus.

Speaking from the White House, the President said the the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a new sterilization system to decontaminate respirator masks so they can be re-used.

