Trump says governors should be more 'appreciative'

Trump: 'If they don't treat you right, I don't call'
During the daily Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Friday, President Donald Trump updated the media on the latest efforts to combat Covid-19. He said that governors across the US should be more appreciative of the actions he has taken to combat the spread of the virus.
28 Mar 2020
