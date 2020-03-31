Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: US death rates v China, Italy and South Korea
The US has seen its cases spike dramatically in recent days and these graphs show what could be in store.
Produced by the BBC's Franz Strasser, narrated by Hannah Long-Higgins.
-
31 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-52066105/coronavirus-us-death-rates-v-china-italy-and-south-koreaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window