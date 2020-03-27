Media player
Trump attributes rise in US cases to testing
The president said these "tremendous" efforts were why cases in the US had outnumbered China.
In response to a reporter's question, he also said "I'm sure you're not able to tell what China is testing or not testing."
27 Mar 2020
