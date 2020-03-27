Tears, fears and anxiety amid pandemic job losses

Media player
Coronavirus: Tears, fears and anxiety amid job losses
Nearly 3.3 million people registered to claim jobless benefits for the week ended 21 March, according to Department of Labor data.
Rosie Alumbaugh and Chase Charaba tell BBC News about the struggles they're facing following their job losses.
Video produced by Xinyan Yu, Chelsea Bailey and Angélica Casas
27 Mar 2020
