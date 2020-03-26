Media player
Coronavirus: 'We've done one hell of a job,' Trump says
US President Donald Trump says his administration has done "one hell of a job" on coronavirus, and accuses a journalist of writing "fake news" about his handling of the pandemic.
26 Mar 2020
