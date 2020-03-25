Coronavirus: The toll on ride-share drivers

Media player
Coronavirus: 'Drivers are hungry everywhere'
A stimulus package worth more than $1.8 trillion (£1.5tn) has been agreed by US Senate leaders and the White House to ease the impact of coronavirus.
The pandemic has destabilised the gig economy, leaving tens of thousands of ride-share drivers in the United States in economic limbo.
Julie Davis is a full-time ride-share driver in Seattle, where the first cases of Covid-19 in the US were registered.
In a first-person take, she chronicles the struggles faced by drivers.
Video produced by Xinyan Yu and Angélica M Casas
25 Mar 2020
