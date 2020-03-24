Video

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that the city "is not a test case" and urged other states to "look at us today... we are your future".

He said: "New York is the canary in the coal mine, New York is happening first, what is happening to New York will happen to California and Illinois, it is just a matter of time".

Mr Cuomo also addressed President Trump's point about protecting the economy, saying that Americans would not suggest accelerating the economy at the cost of human life.

He also said New York needed ventilators at the most right now, but offered New York resources once the virus worsens in other state.