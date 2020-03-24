Coronavirus cases in US 'may be much higher'

Media player
Coronavirus: Why cases in the US may be much higher than we think
A doctor in the US believes cases of coronavirus could be much higher than reported because of the time it takes between people being infected and test results being returned.
Dr Jason Bae is as an urgent care physician in northern California and has produced a new study on the issue.
24 Mar 2020
