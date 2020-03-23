Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Uh oh' - Trump backs away as official says she had fever
President Donald Trump practises some instant social distancing as White House coronavirus task force co-ordinator Deborah Birx mentions she had a fever at the weekend.
23 Mar 2020
