'Uh oh,' says Trump as virus expert says she had fever
'Uh oh' - Trump backs away as official says she had fever

President Donald Trump practises some instant social distancing as White House coronavirus task force co-ordinator Deborah Birx mentions she had a fever at the weekend.

  • 23 Mar 2020
