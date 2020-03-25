Celebrating a birthday party by video chat
With social distancing in full swing and some states enforcing mandated lockdowns, people have found creative ways to adjust to the new normal online.

The BBC spoke with Americans passing the time with virtual movie nights, digital happy hours and birthdays on video messaging platforms.

Video by Shrai Popat and Caché McClay

  • 25 Mar 2020
