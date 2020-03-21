Coronavirus 'An invisible enemy' - Trump

Media player
Coronavirus: Trump urges US citizens to stay indoors
President Trump labelled the coronavirus as an 'invisible enemy' during a news briefing on the administration's at the White House. He told citizens to stay at home to fight coronavirus.
21 Mar 2020
