A social distancing birthday party parade

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Social distancing birthday party parade
Emily's 12th birthday plans were cut short by the virus but friends and family still made it special.
-
20 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51979704/coronavirus-social-distancing-birthday-party-paradeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window