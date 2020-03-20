Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: California governor orders all residents to stay at home
The governor of California has issued a state-wide "stay at home" order to all residents in the most populous US state.
Gavin Newsom said that based on modelling, about 56% of residents were expected to contract the virus in coming weeks if strict measures were not put in place.
-
20 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-51969942/coronavirus-california-governor-orders-all-residents-to-stay-at-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window