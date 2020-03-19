Students on spring break defy COVID-19 warnings

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US students party on spring break despite coronavirus warnings
Crowds of US university students flocked to Florida for their Spring break, defying recommendations from the CDC and federal government over the new coronavirus.
National health officials are advising against gatherings of 10 or more people.
-
19 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-51955362/us-students-party-on-spring-break-despite-coronavirus-warningsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window