Coronavirus: Trudeau grabs coat during live press briefing
While giving an update on Covid-19 measures, Canada's PM suddenly felt a bit chilly.
Justin Trudeau's family has been self-isolating after his wife Sophie tested positive for the coronavirus.
Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and the Canadian prime minister agreed to close the US-Canada border to all non-essential travel in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.
"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our northern border with Canada," Mr Trump tweeted. Trade will not be affected, he added.
18 Mar 2020
