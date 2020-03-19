Hiking and beach cleaning - in heels and drag
Pattie Gonia is on a mission to get everyone outside and caring for Mother Nature for a little bit more.

She now organises group hikes and rubbish on trail pick-ups across the United States.

Pattie says "The outdoors just is and accepts us for who we are."

Video by Chloe Kim.

