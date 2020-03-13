Foreign students scramble amid US college shutdowns
As many US universities move to online classes as a way to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, some have asked students to leave campuses entirely.

That's not easy for foreign students. The BBC talked to three studying at Harvard University about the turmoil they faced this week.

