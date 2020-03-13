Coronavirus: Trump declares US national emergency
President Donald Trump has declared a state of national emergency as the latest step in his plan to deal with the global outbreak of the coronavirus strand, Covid-19.

President Trump urged states to create "emergency operation centres" and announced increased capacity for testing, including drive-through tests for the virus.

